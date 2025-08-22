WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins Aug. 25

MORGAN CITY – WBRZ is taking its popular 2 Your Town series to Morgan City beginning Aug. 25, with a weeklong spotlight on St. Mary Parish leading up to the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival on Aug. 28th.

On opening day of the festival, WBRZ will broadcast live from Morgan City on 2une In from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., with additional live coverage during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts. The public is invited to come out and watch the show in person as the WBRZ team celebrates Louisiana’s oldest festival.

In the days leading up to the festival, WBRZ anchors and reporters will highlight the people, places, and stories that define Morgan City, including:

- The city’s rich history in oil production

- Morgan City’s famous connections and notable residents

- The importance of the shrimping industry to the local economy and culture

- The ongoing revitalization of downtown

WBRZ’s signature segments, including One Tank Trips, 70 for 70, and WBRZ Flashbacks, will also feature Morgan City’s unique history, attractions, and community spirit.

Join us all week beginning Aug. 25, and don’t miss WBRZ’s live festival coverage on Aug. 28 as 2 Your Town celebrates Morgan City!