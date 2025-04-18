83°
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: The Origins of 2une In
BATON ROUGE - Did you know? 2une In dates back to 1978, and as we celebrate 70 years of WBRZ being on the air this week, John Pastorek sat down with a man who was here when the beloved morning show broadcast for the first time: John Spain.
"It's about information delivery in a timely manner," Spain said of the morning show. "It's such a critical time."
Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below:
