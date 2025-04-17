WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton

BATON ROUGE - As part of WBRZ'S RETRO WEEK celebrating 70 years of Channel 2 being on the air, Brittany Weiss spoke with the man who was there for 40 of those years: Pat Shingleton.

Pat had the opportunity to run a game show and a late-night talk show on the capital's airwaves called We Play Baton Rouge and Hotline After Dark, respectively.

"Just fun like you wouldn't believe," Pat said, recalling those broadcasts.

He went on to start two of his recurring segments, Fill A Prescription for the Needy and Pat's Coats for Kids, and of course the famous Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade.

Pat reflected on his time as a weather reporter and his time as Brittany Weiss' co-anchor at the 4 p.m. news desk in this fun-filled, sit-down interview.