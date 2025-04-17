84°
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: A Channel 2 reunion

Thursday, April 17 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Today on WBRZ'S RETRO WEEK celebrating 70 years of Channel 2 going on the air, 2une In's John Pastorek hosted a veritable reunion in the studio!

With all of the faces gathered there, there was a combined 160 years of journalistic experience in one room, all gathered to share their experiences and memories in the WBRZ newsroom. 

You can watch the segment above or on YouTube below. 

