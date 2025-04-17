84°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: A Channel 2 reunion
BATON ROUGE - Today on WBRZ'S RETRO WEEK celebrating 70 years of Channel 2 going on the air, 2une In's John Pastorek hosted a veritable reunion in the studio!
With all of the faces gathered there, there was a combined 160 years of journalistic experience in one room, all gathered to share their experiences and memories in the WBRZ newsroom.
You can watch the segment above or on YouTube below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...
-
Amite brothers, WBRZ videographer played part in 'Black Panther' director's locally shot...
-
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton