WBRZ Investigative Unit named finalist for top journalism honor

BATON ROUGE - An entry from the WBRZ Investigative Unit that spotlights Chris Nakamoto's reporting on the death of an unarmed Black man in police custody has been named a finalist in the 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards, organizers announced on Thursday.

The duPont jury recognized the entry, "Murder - Lies - Hidden Evidence: Holding Louisiana State Police accountable," among 30 examples of journalistic excellence. Nakamoto's reporting on the death of Ronald Greene exposed a pattern of deception and other misconduct at the highest levels of the state police agency.

"In another year where the volume of news coming at us seems unrelenting, duPont Finalists have demonstrated the extraordinary breadth and depth of journalism that is still being produced during the most trying of times,” said Madhulika Sikka, duPont chair and former ABC News, NPR & Washington Post Executive. "The jury is proud to produce this list of urgent and contextual work that represents the very best of what the profession has to offer. "

Ten local television stations are duPont finalists, along with entries from national media outlets including ABC News/Hulu, PBS, HBO, National Geographic and The Washington Post. The du-Pont-Columbia Awards date to 1942 and are among the most prestigious honors in journalism. Entries are selected "for the strength of their reporting, storytelling and impact in the public interest."

The winners will be announced in early 2023.