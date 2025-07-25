WBRZ heads to Zachary for inaugural 2 Your Town

ZACHARY — Residents of Zachary, WBRZ is coming 2 Your Town starting Aug. 4!

The inaugural 2 Your Town program, which highlights different cities across the capital region, leads up to the Really Hot Air Balloon Festival on Aug. 8. On the day of the festival, WBRZ will be covering the event on 2une In from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and in the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

The public is invited to come out to Zachary and watch the show in person, as well.

But before the festival, WBRZ reporters and anchors will be covering topics ranging from the Port Hudson National Cemetery, the pilots that live in Zachary that take part in the hot air balloon festival, a look at the Zachary School System and what sets it apart, as well as big moments in Zachary history like the 1903 fire than destroyed a large portion of the town.

WBRZ's familiar segments like One Tank Trips, One Tank Trips, 70 for 70 and WBRZ Flashbacks will also get in on the action and feature Zachary locales and locals.