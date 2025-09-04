Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for LSU football
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, Death Valley was forever reshaped.
The east side addition of Tiger Stadium was completed and ready for fans on Sept. 2, 2000, after a $50 million construction project.
The new addition added 11,000 seats, including 70 luxury suites.
Discussions to expand the stadium came four years earlier, after the Tigers went 9-3 in 1997 and 10-2 in 1996.
But a stretch of four losses in 1998 dropped LSU out of the top 25, leading into 1999's 3-8 season.
But after Coach Gerry DiNardo left the team in time for the new millennium, it was the dawn of a new day in Death Valley, ushering in both construction crews on the east side of the stadium and a new era of LSU football that would lead to three National Championships in the 21st century.
