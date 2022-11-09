81°
WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender receives Golden Deeds award for decades of volunteering

Source: WBRZ, The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Lou Hudson (left) of the Advocate presents Ralph Bender (right) with the Golden Deeds Award (photo via the Advocate)

BATON ROUGE - Longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender received the Golden Deeds award Nov. 8 in recognition of his decades of volunteering. 

The Advocate describes the award as "the most prestigious award in the Greater Baton Rouge area."

"Since its inception in 1942, it has been awarded to only one outstanding recipient each year for philanthropic service to the community. The actions and service of the recipients have made the community a better place to live and work."

Bender received the award for dedicating decades of his life to offering financial advice to nonprofits around the capital area. 

