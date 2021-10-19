Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ anchors Brittany Weiss and Michael Shingleton welcome first baby
BATON ROUGE – The WBRZ family has grown!
Early Tuesday, WBRZ anchors Brittany Weiss and Michael Shingleton welcomed their first child to the world, Parker Alexander Shingleton.
Parker was born at 12 a.m. Tuesday, October 19. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches tall.
Brittany Weiss has anchored the 4 p.m. news throughout her pregnancy and continued to advocate for viewers through her 2 On Your Side reports. Brittany will be spending the next weeks at home with her new child.
Michael anchors WBRZ News 2 at 6:00, 6:30, nine and 10:00 with Sylvia Weatherspoon. He’ll return to the news after spending some time with his growing family.
Parker Shingleton is the ultimate anniversary gift to his parents, born a little more than a week from Michael and Brittany’s third wedding anniversary.
The couple wed on October 27, 2018. They met six years earlier when Brittany Weiss joined the WBRZ news team in August 2012.
"We just loved the name Parker," Michael said Tuesday of the child's first name. Alexander was Brittany's grandfather's name.
