WBR deputies searching for woman connected to burglary investigation

Wednesday, October 16 2024
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify a woman connected to a burglary. 

Deputies released a picture of the woman who was involved in a Thursday burglary that is still being investigated. 

If you recognize the individual or have any information regarding her identity, please contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

