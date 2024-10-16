69°
WBR deputies searching for woman connected to burglary investigation
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify a woman connected to a burglary.
Deputies released a picture of the woman who was involved in a Thursday burglary that is still being investigated.
If you recognize the individual or have any information regarding her identity, please contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
