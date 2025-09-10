Water treatment company responds day after 2 OYS report about noise, smell

PRAIRIEVILLE - Crews with large trucks responded less than 24 hours following a 2 On Your Side report about smelly and noisy conditions at a wastewater treatment facility in Ascension Parish.

Magnolia Water is the company that owns the treatment facility behind Eagles Landing neighborhood in Prairieville. Central States Water Resources had a vacuum truck pumping out sludge Wednesday and addressing other concerns.

For years, people living around the treatment plant have complained about the loud noise and stinky smell coming from the facility which has been in operation since 2007.

Frank and Natalie Benedetto built their custom home next door and have a large outdoor space where they like to garden and entertain.

"But you can't really enjoy it," said Frank Benedetto.

The buzzing noise is constant.

"It's 24-hours a day, we can hear it inside our home," he said.

While in her garden, Natalie Benedetto blocks out the noise with earbuds, but she can't mask the smell.

"It makes me want to throw up," she said.

Magnolia Water, a division of Central States Water Resources, says this sewage treatment plant has been under their control since November 2022. Magnolia Water says it's not its standard for neighbors to regularly experience strong smells and the odor the Benedettos are experiencing is connected to mechanical issues with the blowers at the plant.

Tammy Larson's backyard backs up to the plant. She can see it, hear it, and smell it.

"We've just been putting up with it, if it gets too bad we just go inside," said Larson.

Magnolia Water says upgrades are in the works and slated for early 2026, but could be happening sooner. They include additional aeration and structural repairs. While testing at the plant shows it's under the 85 decibel threshold, Magnolia Water says it's identified openings at the blower station that are amplifying the sound. The company says it's taking step to seal the openings, which should help reduce the sound.

Magnolia Water says, "We recognize that temporary measures can only go so far and we're moving forward with permanent upgrades to the plant. The plan includes a complete overhaul of the current aeration system which includes replacing existing equipment with new, more efficient components."

Additionally, Magnolia Water says plans are in place for structural repairs to the disinfection system.