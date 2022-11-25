64°
Water outage reported in Gonzales early Friday morning

Friday, November 25 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Parts of Gonzales briefly lost access to water after a line burst early Friday morning.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the leak was discovered sometime before 7 a.m. in the area of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Water was restored for most residents by 8 a.m.

The mayor said it appeared the pipe may have ruptured due to construction in the area.

The city is currently working on long-term repairs for the break. 

