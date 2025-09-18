Water leaking from neighbor's property leaves homeowner unsure about path forward

BATON ROUGE - A house off of Millerville Road is leaking water onto the property of the home next door. Unsure of what to do, Veronica Perry contacted 2 On Your Side about the issue.

Perry moved to Fairwood Estates a decade ago. Then, her neighbor had scaffolding on the side of their house with plans to perform renovations. Those renovations were never completed, and the scaffolding hasn't moved. But that's not Perry's biggest concern.

For at least two weeks, water has been accumulating on the side of her home. Her neighbor has a water leak.

"It's coming into my air conditioner, and the grass is growing up around my air conditioner, and when I talk to them to try to get them to do things, they just don't do it," Perry said.

It's put Perry in a tough spot. The water company and the city have been by to investigate.

"They told me that I would have to pursue a lawsuit on my own or get it fixed on my own," she said.

The situation is causing her stress.

"Why do I have to take them to court, miss work? I have to put out money when it's their problem," she said.

The problem is now Perry's, too.

Perry says the water is now being turned off and on at the house to slow the leak. The property owner did not answer the door or return a message on Tuesday.