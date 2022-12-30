61°
Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced

By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the  roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage. 

The Red Cross was called to assist one person from the resident who was displaced.

Investigators ruled that the cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning water heater.

