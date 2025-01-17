Water company won't bend to homeowner's demands

BATON ROUGE - Nearly a year after a water main break, a Baton Rouge homeowner says he's still waiting for the Baton Rouge Water Company to repair his driveway.

Years ago, Gary Bishop stained and veined the driveway himself. The water main goes under the driveway and a section needed to be ripped apart to make the repair. The water company filled in the area with limestone and it's been that way since May, 2016.

"They put the limestone in and they left and that's the last that I've seen of them to do anything at all," said Bishop.

Last week, the Baton Rouge Water Company told 2 On Your Side an agreement had been made but that's since changed. The homeowner is demanding the company do more than just a patch because of the driveway's uniqueness. Bishop says the driveway should be put back the way it was before.

"Promised us they would be out here to take care of it and that was back in the first week of May," he said.

Over the last few months, Bishop says cracks have formed on the driveway because of unstable ground around the water main. The Baton Rouge Water Company tells 2 On Your Side the cracks were there prior to the May work.

While a few people have come out to take measurements, Bishop says he's still waiting for any repair to happen.

"Let's try to work it out and get it done," he said.

Minutes before this story aired Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Water Company called 2 On Your Side and said it offered Bishop about $700 worth of concrete to make the repair in that section of his driveway. Bishop tells WBRZ the water company should repair a larger section, not a patch and offered to meet in the middle at $2,000. The water company declined, but said it would visit the home and do what it can to make things right.