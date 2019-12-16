Watch WBRZ's Heisman preview show on demand here

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans near and far will be tuned-in Saturday as Joe Burrow and the Heisman trophy dreams are realized.

The Ohio native was among the four college athletes announced as contenders for the award which will be announced Saturday. Burrow would be just the second athlete in LSU history to win the award, the first since RB Billy Cannon won it in 1959.

Burrow has been the obvious favorite for the award ever since the Tigers marched into Tuscaloosa last month and snapped their eight-game losing streak against perennial championship contender Alabama.

There are, of course, numerous other "Heisman moments” featuring LSU’s Burrow. And, you can see them all!

WBRZ helps fans re-live the Tigers’ perfect season with Burrow at the center in a special, unprecedented hour-long Heisman preview show.

Originally seen on WBRZ Friday night, it is available to watch streaming anytime, anywhere HERE.

The show will feature reports produced in Baton Rouge, highlights and live reports from New York City where the trophy will be given away. The show will also report live from Athens, Ohio – Burrow’s hometown.