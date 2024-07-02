97°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Two women caught on camera stealing puppies in Loranger
LORANGER— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two women caught on video stealing three puppies from a home in Loranger Saturday evening.
In surveillance video provided by deputies, the women can be seen stealing three German Shepard puppies from the backyard. They can be seen looking at the camera before they carried the puppies to their car and driving off.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the theft can call the Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits
-
Women caught on video stealing puppies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, Red White and Blues Festival happening Thursday
-
Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds...
-
Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire