WATCH: Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha

58 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team's trip to Omaha was full of memorable moments for the Tigers, but one of the best stories to come out of the Tigers' playoff run involved a missing DoorDash order and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder. 

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan shared the details, after a little hesitation, during a Q and A session at the original Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Listen to what he had to say below.

