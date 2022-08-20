78°
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean

Saturday, August 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with 4 star recruit and LSU football commit Khai Prean on the recruiting process, what he can bring to the Tigers, his relationship with Brian Kelly, the LSU coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class. #KeepKhaiHome

