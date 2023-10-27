83°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and the rest of the stacked LSU Women's Basketball team dominated in their first exhibition game of the season, taking down East Texas Baptist 99-26.
Watch the best moment from behind the scenes of Thursday night's win.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide
-
Utility claims company does 'bare minimum' to make repairs after pole falls...
-
Metro Council shows support for Southern assistant football coach as he prepares...
-
Tax preparer goes MIA, woman wants documents returned
-
Louisiana politicos react to Mike Johnson's position as House Speaker