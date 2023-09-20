80°
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
BATON ROUGE - The Ekhiyari family is all under one roof Wednesday night—something that has been impossible since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 and the household was split while fleeing the country.
Mother Latifa Ekhiyari made it to America, but her husband Bostan, sons Mohammad and Abdussalam, and sister Shahr were stuck.
After her escape, Latifa learned she was pregnant with the couple's third child and gave birth to a baby girl in the United States.
On Wednesday, the family reunited in Baton Rouge and Bostan was able to see his now one-year-old daughter for the first time.
