WATCH: Police officer escorts parade of lost ducklings

3 hours 5 minutes 1 second ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 11:28 AM April 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - An adorable meeting between a group of ducklings and a Houston police officer is exactly what everyone needs to see this week.

The video shared by the Houston Police Department shows Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite being followed by a group of ducklings that had apparently been separated from their mother. 

