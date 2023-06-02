WATCH: Nearly 40 rounds fired during drive-by shooting captured on camera

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said nearly 40 rounds were fired at a passing car on Barrow Street on May 20, in response to another shooting that occurred earlier in the night. The drive-by shooting was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

The video shows a car going down Barrow Street traveling toward LA 1 when a barrage of gunfire erupts. The car moves out of frame, and more gunfire follows.

"I feel like there's too much going on," a homeowner who lives nearby said.

The homeowner said that since a new neighbor moved in, there has been trouble.

"He should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Since he's been living across from me, this is the third shooting," the homeowner said.

Despite multiple rounds being fired, no one was hurt. One bullet struck the car that was passing by, and another bullet hit the house with the camera that recorded it all.

Investigators said the shooting was in response to another shooting that happened earlier that evening.

"I'm very concerned someone will get killed," the resident said. "On the second shooting, his grandmother got a bullet in the leg."

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said his office arrested Khalil Parker. Two other men, Tyreik Rivers and Jeross Battiste, are both wanted.

"You want to take care of your community, stand up and say enough is enough," Stassi said. "We've said it. I've said it. I'm tired of the shooting. I say I want Baton Rouge to stay in Baton Rouge, but this is homegrown talent."

Stassi said his detectives will continue looking for both men who are on the run. They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

"They've got to understand you have to draw the line," Stassi said. "Either you will be a good citizen or be a gangster or criminal. They want to walk the chalk line. There's no way to keep walking the chalk line."