WATCH: LSU standout Breiden Fehoko takes the Haka to the NFL
LOS ANGELES - If you need some extra motivation to get you through the rest of this week, this should do the trick.
Defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko was perhaps best known at LSU for his high-energy Haka, which he used to psych up fans and teammates before big games at Tiger Stadium. Now Breiden has introduced it to his new teammates with the Los Angeles Chargers, as seen on Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.
.@breidenfehoko4's Haka will have you ready to run through a wall. ??#HardKnocks | @LSUFootball pic.twitter.com/CbMSbak2XD— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 3, 2020
The ritual became so popular at LSU that Breiden's family eventually performed it on the field of Death Valley before the Tigers took on Alabama in 2018.
