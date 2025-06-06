93°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson discusses Baton Rouge Super Regional against West Virginia
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his team are just two wins away from Omaha.
On Friday, Johnson discussed LSU's upcoming Super Regional matchup in Alex Box Stadium against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
This weekend's postseason action starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Game 2 on Sunday begins at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
Trending News
If a third game is necessary, it will be played on Monday, but a time has not been determined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigation leads to arrest, seizure of approximately 170 lethal fentanyl doses
-
St. Jude Giveaway Noon News 06062025
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Backups on Airline Highway after crash near Siegen Lane
-
Tangipahoa inmate back in custody after walking off job site Thursday afternoon
-
2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event
Sports Video
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...