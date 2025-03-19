WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday

LOTTIE - Firefighters could hear loud bangs as they responded to a large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday.

The fire happened on Cane Break Road in Lottie Tuesday, Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 said. Firefighters said there was a delayed response from their district due to the house being vacant and at the end of a dead-end road.

By the time crews arrived, most of the structure collapsed.

Video from the scene showed the fire and captured loud bangs coming from the site. It was unclear what those bangs were.

Officials said no one was injured.