WATCH: Landry visits Avoyelles Parish, speaks with officials after Tropical Storm Arthur

MANSURA — Gov. Jeff Landry is going to Avoyelles Parish on Friday to meet with local officials after Tropical Storm Arthur blanketed southern Louisiana with rain and caused multiple areas in and around the parish to flood.

Landry will meet with officials in the Avoyelles Parish Emergency Operations Center in Mansura at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, following the heavy rain, Landry ordered a state of emergency for Avoyelles, as well as Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

Landry also suspended Thursday's early voting in Avoyelles Parish for the June 27 election due to severe flooding.