Residents share privacy concerns over drone use

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ spoke with someone who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and he tells us that within the last few weeks, he's noticed drones flying in the area almost every day, which is leaving him and his family with some questions.

"Amazon, and we've seen some maybe energy surveillance drones; we don't know whether they're Entergy or not, but going up and down the power lines, and some other devices, more locally, some people who own in the area," homeowner Craig Schiro said.

Schiro says he understands drones are becoming more common to use, but he says he and his family are concerned about their privacy.

Schiro says he wants to know what rights he has as a property owner to prevent drones from flying over his home.

"That's one of our questions: is the property that we own—how high off the ground do we own, and are they allowed to even fly in that space?

Joe Furr, owner of Baton Rouge Drones, a drone service provider in the surveying and oil and gas industry, says drone laws are relatively lenient.

On the federal level, he says there are not a lot of laws that protect people's privacy, but on the state level, residents do have some privacy protections.

"A drone can't be surveilling your property without your permission; it's the same as anybody with a camera, or anybody with their naked eye, just watching your property, watching you," Furr said.

But Furr says there is no altitude at which drone pilots are limited.

"They can fly as low or as high, as long as the purpose or the intent isn't to surveil your property. It's unfortunate because you've got some drones that are flying really low, but you technically have protections, but also you kind of don't," Furr said.

Now, if you find a drone is flying over your home to intentionally watch you or your family, Furr says you should contact law enforcement to come check it out.

"But if the purpose of the flight is, say, Amazon deliveries, then yes, they can come low into your backyard and drop off a package," Furr said.

Although there are not a lot of privacy protections for property owners when it comes to drones, Furr says there are state and federal laws against flying over large crowds, like at Mardi Gras parades.