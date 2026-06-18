More than 12,000 Cleco customers lost power in Tropical Storm Arthur

PINEVILLE — A total of 12,647 Cleco customers lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Arthur, the utility company said.

Cleco said that, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, it had restored power to 8,546 of those customers. The company said around 1,500 people in Avoyelles Parish and 2,500 in St. Tammany Parish, its two hardest hit parishes, were still without power.

"Some of the towns we serve in Avoyelles are experiencing significant flooding. In some areas, restoration efforts cannot begin until the floodwaters recede," Clint Robichaux, Cleco Director of Distribution Operations and Reliability, said.

Arthur tore through south Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Tornadoes were confirmed in Houma, Avondale and Bridge City. Other areas also saw severe wind damage and flooding.