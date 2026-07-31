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Baton Rouge firefighters put out Friday evening housefire on Brady Street

1 hour 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 8:51 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a house fire on Brady Street on Friday evening. 

Officials said the fire was called in around 5:22 p.m. and was extinguished by 5:38 p.m.

A spokesperson for BRFD said the fire was caused by an extension cord that had been routed through a window into the home. 

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No one was home at the time of the fire.

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