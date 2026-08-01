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Capstone Apartments in Scotlandville gives out backpacks and school supplies to residents

2 hours 36 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 9:47 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE — The Capstone Apartments held a back to school bash for residents to help students get ready for the upcoming school year on Monday.

Organizers handed out backpacks, notebooks and pencils to help families stock up on supplies before the first day of school.

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Parents also had a chance to win gift cards to cover any additional school supplies they might need.

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