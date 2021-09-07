79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Governor gives update on storm recovery

3 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, September 07 2021 Sep 7, 2021 September 07, 2021 3:01 PM September 07, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update Tuesday on storm recovery efforts in Louisiana. 

Trending News

Watch the news conference live here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days