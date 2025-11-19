82°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help finding them
PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people caught on camera stealing a generator from a business in Prairieville.
APSO said the thieves took the Generac generator, worth around $7,000, from a business on Old Jefferson Highway on Oct. 17. The two people can be seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates.
Trending News
Deputies ask anyone with information about the theft to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...