WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help finding them

Wednesday, November 19 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people caught on camera stealing a generator from a business in Prairieville.

APSO said the thieves took the Generac generator, worth around $7,000, from a business on Old Jefferson Highway on Oct. 17. The two people can be seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates. 

Deputies ask anyone with information about the theft to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636.

