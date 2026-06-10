Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police: Man shot by former Gonzales mayoral candidate has died
HAMMOND - A man shot in the chest by a Gonzales mayoral candidate died, the Hammond Police Department said.
Kendrick Nixon Sr., 60, from Baton Rouge, died on Wednesday, officials said. Kemlyn Lomas, 58, was arrested on May 28 for attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon..
Lomas left the scene after the shooting, but she later turned herself in to the authorities.
According to Lomas, she confronted the man because she believed he was there with another woman. During an altercation, Lomas said she pulled out a taser and used it on the man before pulling a gun out of her car.
During a struggle over the gun, it discharged and a bullet struck the man, police added.
Trending News
In 2024, Lomas lost in a runoff election to Gonzales' current Mayor Tim Riley.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work on new May Street bridge ramps up this week as crews...
-
Student hurt in second shooting at Baker High School since Monday, campus...
-
EBRSO: Man booked for contraband after marijuana found in underwear while being...
-
Global Wildlife Center celebrates milestones, birthdays all month long
-
NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts to test technology for a future moon...