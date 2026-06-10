Hammond Police: Man shot by former Gonzales mayoral candidate has died

Kemlyn Lomas

HAMMOND - A man shot in the chest by a Gonzales mayoral candidate died, the Hammond Police Department said.

Kendrick Nixon Sr., 60, from Baton Rouge, died on Wednesday, officials said. Kemlyn Lomas, 58, was arrested on May 28 for attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon..

Lomas left the scene after the shooting, but she later turned herself in to the authorities.

According to Lomas, she confronted the man because she believed he was there with another woman. During an altercation, Lomas said she pulled out a taser and used it on the man before pulling a gun out of her car.

During a struggle over the gun, it discharged and a bullet struck the man, police added.

In 2024, Lomas lost in a runoff election to Gonzales' current Mayor Tim Riley.