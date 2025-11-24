WATCH: Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season in Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE — LSU's tumultuous regular season is coming to a close.

The 7-4 Tigers, fresh off a 13-10 victory over Western Kentucky in Death Valley, are heading to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Interim coach Frank Wilson spoke to the media about the final game of the regular season on Monday.

LSU-Oklahoma kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ.

Watch Wilson's news conference: