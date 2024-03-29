WATCH: Fish fries scheduled around the region as Baton Rouge observes Good Friday fast and abstinence

PLAQUEMINE — Fish fries are scheduled throughout the region for Good Friday.

Friday is a day of fast and abstinence for Catholics, but many in other religious traditions follow the same practice.

WBRZ's Mia Monet visited the True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Plaquemine early Friday as parishioners prepared for Friday's fish fry. It will sell meals beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Other fish fries around Baton Rouge include St. Francis Xavier at 9 a.m.; True Light Baptist at 11 a.m.; and the Knights of Columbus fish fry at Our Lady of Mercy at 5:30 p.m.

For the fast, Catholics from age 18 to age 59 are asked to limit themselves to one full meal and two smaller meals that don't equal the larger meal. Abstinence from meat is asked of Catholics from ages 14 and upward.