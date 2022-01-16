40°
WATCH: Coast Guard saves 86-year-old kayaker stranded on Pearl River

By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - An 86-year-old kayaker was rescued Saturday evening after being stranded on the Pearl River near Slidell.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans assisted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in rescuing the man who was "stranded due to the weather," according to Coast Guard officials.

The man was airlifted by a helicopter and transported to receive emergency medical treatment.

The Coast Guard reports that the man is in stable condition.

