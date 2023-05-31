WATCH: Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia highway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. - A distracted driver hit the ramp of a tow truck on a busy Georgia highway, sending their car soaring through the air in a wild crash that was caught on video.

The high-flying accident was caught on video by a Lowndes County sheriff's deputy's body camera. Law enforcement was responding to another wreck May 24 on US 84 May 24 when another car failed to slow down as it approached the crash scene.

The car goes up the lowered ramp on the tow truck and flips as it flies into the air, traveling more than 100 feet before hitting the ground. Deputies are then seen rushing to the wreckage to check on the driver.

That person was hospitalized with serious injuries, Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV.

A deputy was also stuck by debris during the collision and was taken to a hospital as well.