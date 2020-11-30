48°
WATCH: Candidates meet for East Baton Rouge mayoral forum

BATON ROUGE - The candidates for the next mayor-president of East Baton Rouge will meet Monday for a forum discussing prominent issues in the area.

Incumbent Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and former state Representative Steve Carter will both field questions. The runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 5.

You can watch the full forum below. 

