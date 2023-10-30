55°
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews upcoming matchup against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Brian Kelly hosted a press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming away game versus the Crimson Tide.
Watch the conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here.
