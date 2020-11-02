63°
WATCH: BR Police hold 86th Basic Training Academy graduation ceremony, Monday
BATON ROUGE - A new crop of police officers, fully prepared to assist the public, will be graduating on Monday morning.
Cadets of The Baton Rouge Police Department's 86th Basic Training Academy (BTA) will graduate during a 9 am. ceremony held on the grounds of Istrouma Baptist Church (10500 Sam Rushing Drive).
Classes began in June and were slightly different from those of previous years in that COVID precautions were taken. This meant social distancing guidelines were followed and cadets wore masks/face shields as appropriate.
