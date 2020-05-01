WATCH: Baton Rouge health workers honored with military flyover

BATON ROUGE – Barksdale Air Force Base and Louisiana Air National Guard pilots flew over medical facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge Friday to honor and express gratitude for all medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees, and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 as part of the Air Force Salutes program.

The flyover included two B-52 Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 159th Fighter Wing based at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

“We thank the dedicated men and women who are on the frontline combating the COVID-19 health crisis,” Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr., 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander said. “The special bomber demonstrations are not only a tribute to these individuals, but also serve as a visible reminder of Americans’ solidarity and drive during a very challenging time.”

Residents of Baton Rouge saw the aircraft above their city around 12 p.m. over major regional medical centers.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, including air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.