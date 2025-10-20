WATCH: 2025 national championship-winning LSU and undefeated LSUS baseball teams honored at White House

82°
Monday, October 20 2025
WASHINGTON — The 2025 LSU and LSUS baseball teams were honored at the White House on Monday afternoon.

LSU was invited to the nation's capital for winning the 2025 College World Series, and LSUS for their 2025 undefeated season that ended in an NAIA National Championship win.

