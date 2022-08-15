WATCH: 1-on-1 with 5-star LSU commit Shelton Sampson

BATON ROUGE - LSU is on a recruiting hot streak, getting commitments from 4 of the best prospects in the Baton Rouge area.

Catholic high wideout Shelton Sampson joins us to talk about why he committed to LSU, his connection with another Tiger commit in QB Rickie Collins, and signing an NIL deal with MatchPoint connection.

MatchPoint is going to provide Sampson full-service NIL services like contracting, compliance, and brand marketing support. Their press release is below: