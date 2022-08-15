91°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: 1-on-1 with 5-star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
BATON ROUGE - LSU is on a recruiting hot streak, getting commitments from 4 of the best prospects in the Baton Rouge area.
Catholic high wideout Shelton Sampson joins us to talk about why he committed to LSU, his connection with another Tiger commit in QB Rickie Collins, and signing an NIL deal with MatchPoint connection.
MatchPoint is going to provide Sampson full-service NIL services like contracting, compliance, and brand marketing support. Their press release is below:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...