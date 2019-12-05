WATCH: $1,000 worth of alcohol stolen from Ascension Parish Winn-Dixie

ASCENSION PARISH – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says two people walked into a Winn-Dixie and walked out with about $1,000 worth of alcohol.

One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt while the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt and a beanie style hat.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.