Waste Management asks public to stop using its containers as shelter from cold weather

BATON ROUGE - Waste Management issued a news release regarding the proper use of waste receptacles as temperatures drop during the cold winter season.

According to its Tuesday news release, Waste Management asks that waste containers not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

Tony Franco, area safety manager, issued the following statement: “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather."

"However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk.”

Waste Management said it keeps safety as a priority when handling community waste.

It added that although people may look at a waste container as providing options for more than just the disposal of trash, it should be noted that waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment.

As this is the case, tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers.