Baton Rouge businessman pitches plan to buy Spirit Airlines

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman John Miller proposed his plan to buy Spirit Airlines during a press club meeting on Monday.

Miller, who is the founder of the Country Club of Louisiana, said that he wants to move Spirit's hub to New Orleans.

He said transforming the airline and bringing its headquarters to New Orleans will have a huge economic impact for the state.

"There will be first class seats and everything. You will not pay all these fees and all these extras. You will see the details of what will be the airline, a completely new fuselage," Miller said.

