53°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge businessman pitches plan to buy Spirit Airlines
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman John Miller proposed his plan to buy Spirit Airlines during a press club meeting on Monday.
Miller, who is the founder of the Country Club of Louisiana, said that he wants to move Spirit's hub to New Orleans.
He said transforming the airline and bringing its headquarters to New Orleans will have a huge economic impact for the state.
"There will be first class seats and everything. You will not pay all these fees and all these extras. You will see the details of what will be the airline, a completely new fuselage," Miller said.
Trending News
For more details about the proposal, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for work release inmate who walked off Baton Rouge job...
-
11-year-old struck in hit and run while playing in front home, mother...
-
'We came out good,' residents reflect on Saturday's tornadoes
-
Baton Rouge Police investigating multiple weekend shootings
-
Erwinville Mardi Gras organizers stress family-friendly focus after recent parade controversies
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale