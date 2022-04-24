Warrant amnesty begins in western Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Marshal's Office is offering amnesty to those who have outstanding warrants.



It's a way to clear your name at a discount of $35 instead of going to jail. Marshal Jerry Denton serves nearly 35,000 people in southwest Livingston Parish.



"It's a great opportunity for those folks to come in and get their business cleared up, and it's an opportunity for them to do it at a little cost savings," he said.



Right now thousands of warrants take up space in storage and at the Marshal's Office. Some warrants date back to 1968 when the court was established. Denton says his office clears between 500 and 700 warrants each year since the program began in 2012.



That brings in more than $70,000 that's split between the Marshal's Office, the city of Denham Springs, the court, the District Attorney's office and the public defender. For Denton, who runs an underfunded and understaffed department, the money goes to anything from training to fueling cars.



"It's a great shot in the arm, because without it there may be certain other things that this office would do without if we didn't have that little impetus to keep this office going," he said.



This year's amnesty program will be the longest ever, running from February 1 to May 15. After that, you're on your own.



"It would be a great opportunity for them to come in and get that straight here and clear up their past problems, so they won't have to worry about somebody to come and get them," said Denton. "They don't have to worry about us coming to see about knocking on the door early in the morning or late at night and telling them that they're under arrest."



To see if you have a warrant in southwest Livingston Parish you can call the Marshal's Office at (225) 665-8568. You can also pay over the phone.