Warmer conditions leading to severe potential later this week

Warmer conditions are expected this week and severe weather possible on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We started this morning almost 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, and the warmup will continue. As we go through the afternoon, cloud cover will decrease, and temperatures will near 70 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be very similar to Monday; temperatures will be in the low 70s but cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. Overnight the clouds will work to trap the heat and keep overnight lows near 60 degrees. This will lead to a muggy, rainy Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are most likely in the afternoon and into the overnight hours too. A cold front will approach the area very early on Thursday with storms moving in along it. The WBRZ viewing area is under a risk for severe weather on Thursday associated with this line of storms. Stay with the WBRZ Weather Team this week as we continue to update the forecast and timeline on this potential severe event. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

